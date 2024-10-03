eCash Price Down 4% This Week (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One eCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $668.28 million and $60.08 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,309.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.26 or 0.00517771 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00028841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00072002 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000147 BTC.

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,765,451,548,090 coins and its circulating supply is 19,765,454,673,090 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

