MetisDAO (METIS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.86 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $32.12 or 0.00053255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $193.39 million and $8.86 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008643 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001040 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00013771 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,176.63 or 0.99780073 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,021,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

