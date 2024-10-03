Polymath Price Up 25.7% This Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $62.32 million and approximately $5,839.95 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.0674 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

