Bitcoin Private Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00041045 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00036591 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011755 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

