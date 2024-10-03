Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $209.65 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2,390.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,291,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,199,290 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $209,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $78.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average of $87.09. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.454 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

