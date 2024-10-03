Anchor Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,956 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $35,991.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $291,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,564,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,784 shares of company stock valued at $150,212,870 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $686.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $711.09 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $725.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $673.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $646.74. The company has a market cap of $306.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

