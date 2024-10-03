Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stake Lowered by Cavalry Management Group LLC

Cavalry Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 36.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,184 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the period. Western Digital accounts for about 9.6% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 1.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Western Digital by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.24.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $66.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $81.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $5,274,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 896,630 shares in the company, valued at $63,051,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $5,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,630 shares in the company, valued at $63,051,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $27,059.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,955 shares of company stock worth $6,327,560 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

