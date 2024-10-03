Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Braze were worth $34,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Braze by 401.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth $50,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Braze by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,963 shares in the company, valued at $9,128,310.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,128,310.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $136,662.78. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 221,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,520,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,965 shares of company stock worth $7,878,650. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

BRZE has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.18.

Braze stock opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 1.07. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.71 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.38.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

