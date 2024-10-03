Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $48,000 in Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Skye Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $158,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Skye Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skye Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Skye Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $471,000. 21.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Skye Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Skye Bioscience in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skye Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Insider Transactions at Skye Bioscience

In related news, Director Andrew J. Schwab sold 13,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $83,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,638.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skye Bioscience news, Director Andrew J. Schwab sold 13,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $83,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,277 shares in the company, valued at $401,638.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Schwab sold 252,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at $437,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Skye Bioscience Stock Down 3.3 %

SKYE opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70. Skye Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Sell-side analysts predict that Skye Bioscience, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Skye Bioscience Company Profile

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

