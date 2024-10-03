Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 63,070 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,070 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $95,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 3,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 1,861.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $10,189,000. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% during the second quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.42.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $514.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $528.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

