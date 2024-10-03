Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Anchor Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Anchor Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9,200.0% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,592 shares of company stock valued at $35,922,911 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

Alphabet stock opened at $167.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.50. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

