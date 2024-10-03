Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41,487 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.23% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $90,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 237.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $918.90 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $871.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $786.57. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $959.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $668,637.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,510,330.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.36, for a total value of $2,270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,754,928.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $668,637.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,510,330.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,534 shares of company stock worth $50,452,525 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.