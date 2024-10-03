Abacus Planning Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 201,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,717,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $676,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,213,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,877,000 after acquiring an additional 212,614 shares during the period.

VT stock opened at $119.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.24 and a 200-day moving average of $112.59. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $120.43.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

