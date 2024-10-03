PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ) is Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,559 shares during the period. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF comprises 9.4% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 5.74% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF worth $15,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Slagle Financial LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF stock opened at $100.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.95. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $101.24.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.