Abacus Planning Group Inc. Purchases 122 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 861,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,941,000 after purchasing an additional 26,927 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,395,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 38,972 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.4 %

AEP stock opened at $101.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.04. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $105.18.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.43.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

