Abacus Planning Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Everest Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in Everest Group by 80.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group Stock Up 0.0 %

EG stock opened at $396.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $343.76 and a 1-year high of $417.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $381.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.09.

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

