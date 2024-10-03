Abacus Planning Group Inc. Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $203.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $185.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.79. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 84.87%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

