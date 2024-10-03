Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 59.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNW. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Light & Wonder from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $87.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $115.00.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.09 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

