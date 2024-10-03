American Trust Purchases Shares of 9,877 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

American Trust acquired a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 308.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the second quarter worth $74,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Coupang by 360.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter valued at $89,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Trading Down 1.0 %

CPNG opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 181.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Coupang had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. CLSA upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coupang

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $207,596.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $2,295,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,476,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,429,340.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 601,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,354 and sold 410,432 shares valued at $9,429,597. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.