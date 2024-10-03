Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $234,000 in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNDX. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 175,244 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,053,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 403,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 119,257 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,000.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SNDX opened at $19.44 on Thursday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3499999990.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNDX. Bank of America increased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNDX

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.