American Trust Takes Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

American Trust purchased a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,994 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ADT during the second quarter worth about $195,461,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ADT by 31.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 29,579,797 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $198,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131,950 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 186.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,646,113 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $73,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,974 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 61.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,359,752 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $93,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ADT by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,406,307 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $237,930,000 after buying an additional 3,427,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

ADT Price Performance

ADT stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The security and automation business reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. ADT had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. ADT’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

About ADT

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.