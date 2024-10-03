Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on November 1st

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NAD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.35. 59,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,325. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

