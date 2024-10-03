Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NEA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,006. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $12.06.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

