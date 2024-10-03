Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,709. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

