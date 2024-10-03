Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 22,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,060. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
