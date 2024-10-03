Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NPCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on November 1st

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NPCT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.81. 6,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,760. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.