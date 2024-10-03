Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on November 1st

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NXJ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,653. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $13.13.
About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
