Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on October 31st

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Petrus Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

Petrus Resources stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.43. 2,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,259. Petrus Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$177.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Petrus Resources had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of C$23.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Petrus Resources will post 0.2041729 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Company Profile

In related news, Director Kenneth Graham Gray sold 18,600 shares of Petrus Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$26,040.00. Company insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

