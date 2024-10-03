Corning Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Corning has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Corning has a payout ratio of 49.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Corning to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Corning Price Performance

GLW opened at $44.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Corning has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLW. Fox Advisors upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus boosted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Corning



Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

