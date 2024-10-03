Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Hits New 1-Year High at $75.90

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.90 and last traded at $75.90, with a volume of 122787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CALM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.14.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $785.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.65 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

In related news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $106,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,361.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $106,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,361.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $422,970. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 239,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 66,435 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 65.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 21,956 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 362.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 748.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,353,000 after purchasing an additional 697,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 26,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

