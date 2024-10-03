Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (TBLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
NASDAQ TBLD traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,168. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Joby Aviation Soars With Toyota Investment and Analyst Support
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Set to Benefit from Cooling Inflation Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.