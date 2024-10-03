Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 16th

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance
VVR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.03. 75,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,229. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $4.46.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Senior Income Trust
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Joby Aviation Soars With Toyota Investment and Analyst Support
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Stocks Set to Benefit from Cooling Inflation Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.