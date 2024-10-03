Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 16th

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

VVR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.03. 75,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,229. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.