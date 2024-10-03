American Trust Cuts Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

American Trust lessened its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GVA. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in Granite Construction by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 30.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Construction

In other news, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 5,000 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $346,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Granite Construction stock opened at $80.18 on Thursday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $81.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $64.28.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

