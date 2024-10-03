American Trust Sells 921 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

American Trust reduced its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Mattel were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 20,152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,995,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940,943 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Mattel during the second quarter valued at about $32,559,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mattel by 34.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,794,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,215,000 after buying an additional 1,479,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,386,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,128,000 after buying an additional 1,272,018 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,456,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after buying an additional 1,180,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Mattel Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MAT stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.