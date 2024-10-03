American Trust Boosts Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALK. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

ALK opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.59.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

