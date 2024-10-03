American Trust Reduces Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2024

American Trust reduced its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PRFree Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Permian Resources by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PR opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 4.33. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 15.62%. Permian Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PR shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Permian Resources

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,170.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,288.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Permian Resources (NYSE:PR)

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.