American Trust Reduces Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

American Trust reduced its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Permian Resources by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PR opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 4.33. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 15.62%. Permian Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PR shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,170.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,288.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

