American Trust Decreases Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

American Trust decreased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,794,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 33.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 143.7% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 45,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,622,000 after acquiring an additional 28,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 4.6 %

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,970.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,962.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,721.79. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,141.04 and a twelve month high of $2,161.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,246.07.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

