First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Purchased by American Trust

American Trust raised its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,586 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 121,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 417.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 52,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 42,757 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 262,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 84,247 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,681,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,669,000 after acquiring an additional 89,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,150,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,826,000 after acquiring an additional 116,642 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:FBP opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $304.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.57%.

Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.

In other news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $41,815.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,608.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Carlos Power sold 22,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $492,950.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,002,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 1,944 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $41,815.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,608.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,066. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on FBP shares. Hovde Group increased their price target on First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First BanCorp. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First BanCorp. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FBP

First BanCorp. Profile

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.