American Trust Has $254,000 Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

American Trust cut its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 478.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 174.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dnca Finance acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth $82,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Planet Fitness

In related news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $497,153.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,549.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLNT. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, August 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $82.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.91. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $85.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $300.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.17 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 121.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

