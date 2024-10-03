Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Equifax were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equifax from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EFX

Equifax Stock Up 1.0 %

EFX stock opened at $293.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.