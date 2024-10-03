American Trust Decreases Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

American Trust lowered its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 229.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Atlassian by 2,175.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.81, for a total transaction of $1,270,169.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,020,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 152,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,693,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.81, for a total transaction of $1,270,169.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,020,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,211 shares of company stock valued at $38,525,610. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $160.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.55 and its 200 day moving average is $172.90. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TEAM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEAM

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.