American Trust Takes Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

American Trust acquired a new position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 29,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.00%.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,151.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

See Also

