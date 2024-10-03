American Trust Has $374,000 Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

American Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth $4,745,000. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,866,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,574,000 after acquiring an additional 891,454 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 162.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 75,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 47,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MRC. StockNews.com downgraded MRC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

MRC Global stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.97. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $832.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

