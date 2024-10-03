Summit Wealth Partners LLC Sells 564 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 28,214 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000.

BAUG opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

