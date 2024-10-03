American Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

American Trust increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,107,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $347,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 238,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,195,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,552,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:APO opened at $132.70 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $135.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

