Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 294.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 545.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.83.

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $76,100.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,695,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total value of $1,002,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at $26,711,933.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $76,100.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,695,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,023. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $126.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.10 and its 200 day moving average is $143.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.46. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.32 and a twelve month high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

