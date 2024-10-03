Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035,937 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,237 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,899,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,694 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,245,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,232,000 after acquiring an additional 972,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 278.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 875,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,239,000 after purchasing an additional 643,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $119.40 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.91, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 433.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total value of $1,453,991.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,078,583.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total value of $1,453,991.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,078,583.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $989,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,799.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,003 shares of company stock worth $3,352,406. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

