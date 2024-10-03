Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 479 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,783,000 after buying an additional 86,450 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,542,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,238,000 after acquiring an additional 759,583 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,428 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $66.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $67.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.24.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

