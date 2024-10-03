1,188 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Acquired by Creekside Partners

Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,925,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $4,717,000. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,692,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $260.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.49 and a 12-month high of $264.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

