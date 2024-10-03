Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $2,175,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $3,601,000. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $1,322,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Bank of America by 27.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 98,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 19.4% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BAC opened at $39.23 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 35.99%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,722,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $67,867,406.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 794,120,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,288,363,972.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,722,523 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $67,867,406.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 794,120,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,288,363,972.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,063.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,650,481 shares of company stock worth $6,050,547,676. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.